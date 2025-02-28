217,500 Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 217,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,213,000. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Flutter Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $849,474,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,375,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,362,000 after buying an additional 393,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 868.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,367,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,927,000 after buying an additional 3,019,376 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 3,827.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,851,000 after buying an additional 2,336,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $436,599,000.

Shares of FLUT opened at $272.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.36. Flutter Entertainment plc has a twelve month low of $174.03 and a twelve month high of $299.73.

FLUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $322.00 to $317.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.88.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

