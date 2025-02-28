374 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by Veridan Wealth LLC

Veridan Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 374 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,896,000. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 443,747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $393,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,688,000. Trajan Wealth LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $1,021.71 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $697.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $453.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $980.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $936.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

