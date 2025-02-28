4,313 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI) Purchased by Gordian Advisors LLC

Gordian Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Gordian Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gordian Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,440,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $945,000. Genesis Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $875,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $874,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEI stock opened at $100.33 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.32 and a 1-year high of $101.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.08.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2388 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years.

