4,447 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,177,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,913,000 after buying an additional 627,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,749,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,290,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,203,000 after purchasing an additional 191,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,976,000 after purchasing an additional 33,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,069,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,197,000 after buying an additional 346,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $127.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.85. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $132.84.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

