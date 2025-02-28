4,590 Shares in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,023,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 32,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $59.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.34.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

