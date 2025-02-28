712 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Mills Wealth Advisors LLC

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 712 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.8 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $309.88 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.82. The stock has a market cap of $222.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 10,459 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.71, for a total value of $3,228,797.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,918.26. This trade represents a 69.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,155,997.80. The trade was a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,897,305 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Bank of America increased their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $336.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.61.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

