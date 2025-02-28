8,338 Shares in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Bought by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,338 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 96.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 34,735 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 807,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,345,000 after purchasing an additional 75,596 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,296.9% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,654,000 after acquiring an additional 35,271 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $4,906,000. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $31.65 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.42.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

