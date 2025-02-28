960 Shares in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,571,000 after buying an additional 12,549 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 816,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Wingstop by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 647,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,485,000 after acquiring an additional 46,772 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,630,000 after acquiring an additional 134,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Wingstop by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,095,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WING. Benchmark decreased their price target on Wingstop from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.38, for a total value of $86,285.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,285.08. The trade was a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Price Performance

WING opened at $228.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.62, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.81. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.12 and a 1-year high of $433.86.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Wingstop declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

