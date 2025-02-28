Acima Private Wealth LLC Acquires 23,418 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,418 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Acima Private Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $8,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,005.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 222,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 202,607 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 142,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 121,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 117,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 25,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

EZU opened at $52.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.73. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.