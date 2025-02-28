Acima Private Wealth LLC Has $4.83 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,239 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises about 1.6% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Acima Private Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 347.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 25,369 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 547,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,376,000 after purchasing an additional 45,834 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

IEUR stock opened at $59.46 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $53.26 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

