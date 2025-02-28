Acima Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,538 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Acima Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $587.78 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $601.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $587.36. The company has a market capitalization of $584.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

