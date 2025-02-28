Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Sunday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $72.78 million, a P/E ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Acorn Capital Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in the listed and unlisted microcap companies. The fund benchmarks its performance against S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index.

