Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Sunday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 4th.
Acorn Capital Investment Fund Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $72.78 million, a P/E ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.68.
Acorn Capital Investment Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Acorn Capital Investment Fund
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Capital Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Capital Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.