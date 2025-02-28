ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:APCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:APCB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 98,586 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 61,297 shares.The stock last traded at $29.58 and had previously closed at $29.54.

ActivePassive Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ActivePassive Core Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APCB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ActivePassive Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,511,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in ActivePassive Core Bond ETF by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ActivePassive Core Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period.

ActivePassive Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (APCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that blends active and passive investment strategies. The fund seeks to provide current income with low volatility of principal APCB was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Envestnet.

