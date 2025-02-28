Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Given Outperform Rating at Macquarie

Macquarie restated their outperform rating on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $129.00 price target on the stock.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.78.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $96.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.60 and a 200 day moving average of $126.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $87.88 and a 12-month high of $136.72.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,257. This trade represents a 18.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.76, for a total value of $3,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,569.72. This represents a 23.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth $51,149,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 695.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,643,000 after purchasing an additional 248,613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 273.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 128,211 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 11.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,043,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 355,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,593,000 after purchasing an additional 78,835 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

