Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adient from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

Adient Price Performance

Adient stock opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 798.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61. Adient has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $35.94.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Adient had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Conklin sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $232,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,537.25. This represents a 18.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Adient by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Adient by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adient

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

