ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Short Interest Up 900.0% in February

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ADS-TEC Energy Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of ADSEW stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. ADS-TEC Energy has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19.
About ADS-TEC Energy
