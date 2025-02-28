ADT Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the security and automation business on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

ADT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years. ADT has a payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ADT to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ADT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,950,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,441,169. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. ADT has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ADT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Read Our Latest Report on ADT

About ADT

(Get Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.