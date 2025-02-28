ADT Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the security and automation business on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.
ADT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years. ADT has a payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ADT to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.
ADT Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:ADT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,950,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,441,169. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. ADT has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About ADT
ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ADT
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.