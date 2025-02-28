Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fjell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $1,257,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,206,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $145,744,000 after buying an additional 421,275 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longbow Finance SA lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 45,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.33 and a 200 day moving average of $137.15. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.50 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

