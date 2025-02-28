Advisor OS LLC Acquires 991 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,577,000 after buying an additional 2,532,669 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,707 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 16,830.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 582,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,656,000 after purchasing an additional 579,289 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,354,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,802,000 after purchasing an additional 455,195 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,959,000 after purchasing an additional 412,100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $175.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $154.12 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.11.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

