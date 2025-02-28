Advisor OS LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,236,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,105 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 13,124,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347,422 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,763,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,851 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,625,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,472 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT opened at $22.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0674 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

