Advisor OS LLC Cuts Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Advisor OS LLC decreased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,880,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,458,000 after acquiring an additional 350,002 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,484,000 after acquiring an additional 209,868 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,825,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,837,000 after acquiring an additional 393,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,390,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,582,000 after acquiring an additional 157,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $44,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,824. This trade represents a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,800. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,134. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Teradyne from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

Teradyne Trading Down 5.2 %

Teradyne stock opened at $108.81 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $163.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

