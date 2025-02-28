Advisor OS LLC Decreases Position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC owned 0.15% of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 79,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 316.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 336,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 255,998 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 133,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $475,000.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Stock Performance

HGER stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.7256 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

