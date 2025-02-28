Advisor OS LLC Has $256,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:RSPG opened at $79.41 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $72.86 and a 12-month high of $86.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.68.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

