Advisor OS LLC Has $287,000 Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chemed by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $835,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Chemed by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $2,540,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Chemed Price Performance

Chemed stock opened at $586.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $543.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.11. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $512.12 and a one year high of $654.62.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins bought 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $519.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,327.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,721. This represents a 9.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

