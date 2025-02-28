Advisor OS LLC Makes New $421,000 Investment in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in SEI Investments by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,306,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,746,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $1,818,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 30,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.3 %

SEI Investments stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $62.38 and a 12-month high of $87.25.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 5,984 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $504,032.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,371,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,903,298.06. This trade represents a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 171,194 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,872 over the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

