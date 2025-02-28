Advisor OS LLC Reduces Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Advisor OS LLC cut its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 274,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDY opened at $500.73 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $355.41 and a 1-year high of $522.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $487.08 and a 200 day moving average of $463.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.22, for a total value of $2,989,092.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 144,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,910,255.66. The trade was a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.25, for a total transaction of $968,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,272,663.75. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,190 shares of company stock worth $16,386,864. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

