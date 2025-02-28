Advisor OS LLC Sells 2,060 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Advisor OS LLC reduced its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHH. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,545,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,419,000 after acquiring an additional 111,903 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after acquiring an additional 34,396 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3,087.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 20,530 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $519,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,797.90. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $143.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.05. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $389.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 472.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

