Advisor OS LLC Sells 8,710 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,710 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 20.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,152.5% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $299,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,002,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,094,718.40. The trade was a 37.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $297,593.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,272.70. This represents a 12.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $41.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.48.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZWS

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.