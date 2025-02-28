A&I Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

A&I Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.5% of A&I Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

VEA stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $143.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

