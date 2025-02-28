A&I Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 9,924 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

A&I Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511,474 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 15,779,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670,574 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,339,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009,351 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,593,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 8,298,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480,099 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SCHX opened at $23.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

