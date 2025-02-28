A&I Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

A&I Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. A&I Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 420.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 257.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000.

Get Capital Group Core Balanced ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

CGBL stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 12 month low of $27.94 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42.

About Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.