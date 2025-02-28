A&I Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

A&I Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of A&I Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,973,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,536,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,936,000 after acquiring an additional 732,035 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 373.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 699,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,086,000 after purchasing an additional 551,749 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,648,000. Finally, Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,139,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.88. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

