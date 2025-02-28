A&I Financial Services LLC Takes $384,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

A&I Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 84.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of OMC stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Argus downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.