A&I Financial Services LLC Takes $553,000 Position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

A&I Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000. WK Kellogg accounts for 0.5% of A&I Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in WK Kellogg by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WK Kellogg by 1,724.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in WK Kellogg by 9,608.0% during the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in WK Kellogg by 65.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WK Kellogg Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE KLG opened at $19.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. WK Kellogg Co has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $24.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

WK Kellogg Increases Dividend

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. WK Kellogg had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 39.81%. As a group, analysts expect that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from WK Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. WK Kellogg’s payout ratio is 81.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen cut shares of WK Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

