AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.4% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $253.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $234.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.69. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $162.62 and a 1 year high of $265.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

