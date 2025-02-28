AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,531 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in GSK by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,962,581 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,014,000 after acquiring an additional 466,327 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 51,010 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.74%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

