AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,974 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,997,580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $385,258,000 after buying an additional 6,569,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,969,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $98,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,857 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,594,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $68,046,000 after acquiring an additional 817,762 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,955,880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after acquiring an additional 934,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,432,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,684,000 after purchasing an additional 478,061 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $39.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.