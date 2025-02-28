Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $101,507.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 173,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,990.19. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
ABNB opened at $139.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.63. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Phillip Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.48.
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.
