Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $101,507.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 173,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,990.19. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ABNB opened at $139.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.63. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,388,000 after buying an additional 1,143,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,514,000 after purchasing an additional 72,991 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,349,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Airbnb by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,296,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,647,000 after buying an additional 331,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6,085.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,872,000 after buying an additional 4,172,985 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Phillip Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.48.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

