Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Shares Down 15% – Here’s Why

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 15% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 68,843,875 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 30,915,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Alba Mineral Resources Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.03.
About Alba Mineral Resources
To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales
Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.
