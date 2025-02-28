Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Announces Earnings Results

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.30), Zacks reports.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Down 19.4 %

NASDAQ:ALDX traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,867. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $6.92.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.