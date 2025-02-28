Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Announces Earnings Results

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.30), Zacks reports.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Down 19.4 %
NASDAQ:ALDX traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,867. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $6.92.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile
