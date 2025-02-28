Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $62.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.68 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 19.64%. Alexander & Baldwin updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.130-1.200 EPS.
ALEX stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $18.31. 475,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.29. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.16%.
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.
