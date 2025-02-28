Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given New C$84.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.00.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ATD

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 0.2 %

Alimentation Couche-Tard Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$70.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$69.86 and a 12-month high of C$86.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$75.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$76.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.