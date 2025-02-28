Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Allianz had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 5.54%.

Allianz Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIZY traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.71. The stock had a trading volume of 106,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,048. Allianz has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $35.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

