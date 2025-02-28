Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2025

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZYGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Allianz had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 5.54%.

Allianz Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIZY traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.71. The stock had a trading volume of 106,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,048. Allianz has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $35.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11.

About Allianz

(Get Free Report)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.