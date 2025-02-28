Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 136.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,819 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Quartz Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 140,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 48,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 12,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 60,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 26,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $291,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,987.28. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,188 shares of company stock worth $25,036,883. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Phillip Securities raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citizens Jmp lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.13.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $170.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.55 and a fifty-two week high of $208.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

