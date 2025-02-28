Altimeter Growth (OTCMKTS:AGCUU) Stock Price Down 12.5% – What’s Next?

Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.87 and last traded at $11.87. Approximately 150,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 99,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Altimeter Growth Stock Down 12.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87.

About Altimeter Growth

(Get Free Report)

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.