Altrius Capital Management Inc Acquires 95,238 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,238 shares during the quarter. Stellantis makes up approximately 2.1% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STLA. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Stellantis by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 12,210,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,462 shares during the period. Conifer Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 26.4% in the third quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Stellantis by 74.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,605,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,340,000 after buying an additional 3,252,492 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 3,445,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,752,000 after acquiring an additional 802,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 464.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,246,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,500 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $29.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “inline” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.34.

Get Our Latest Report on Stellantis

Stellantis Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.