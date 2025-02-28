Altrius Capital Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Altrius Capital Management Inc decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. A&I Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,467,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,074,000 after buying an additional 109,349 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 105,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 224,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,111 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

