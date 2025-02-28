Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS) Shares Acquired by Towerview LLC

Towerview LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 415,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Alumis accounts for approximately 2.3% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Towerview LLC owned about 0.88% of Alumis worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALMS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Alumis during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alumis in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alumis during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alumis during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Alumis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000.

Get Alumis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Alumis in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Alumis in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W raised Alumis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Alumis from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Alumis Price Performance

ALMS stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. Alumis Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $13.53.

Alumis Profile

(Free Report)

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alumis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.