Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,357,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,175,000 after purchasing an additional 966,528 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,929,000 after purchasing an additional 896,263 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4,834.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 625,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,567,000 after purchasing an additional 612,535 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 533,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,990,000 after buying an additional 393,181 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,763,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,926,000 after buying an additional 337,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $99.80 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.99 and a 200-day moving average of $90.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

