Amalgamated Bank Sells 26,444 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 869,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,444 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.8% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $93,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $110.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.31. The firm has a market cap of $477.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $104.00 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

